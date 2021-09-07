Ukraine has received 35.8 million US dollars as irrevocable financial assistance from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which is one of Ukraine's largest strategic partners. The funds will cover the financing of Ukraine's urgent needs related to COVID-19 and its impact on the spread of socially dangerous diseases.

Within this grant, Ukraine will be able to purchase personal protective equipment, organize measures to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19, for HIV and tuberculosis control programs, and increase the coverage of measures to strengthen key components of health systems, such as national laboratory networks, supply chains, etc.

“Due to the joint work of experts, representatives of the main recipients, all interested non-governmental organizations and government agencies, and in coordination with the Ministry of Health with the National Council for combating tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, the country managed to receive a grant from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The grant funds will be used for priority needs in the fight against coronavirus disease, the fight against HIV infection and tuberculosis, and the elimination of barriers to health services caused by this pandemic”, said Ihor Kuzin, deputy minister and chief state sanitary doctor.

For reference: for the period of 2021-2023, Ukraine is implementing the Global Fund program “Accelerating progress in reducing the burden of tuberculosis and HIV infection in Ukraine” in the amount of almost 135 million USD. In addition to this program, Ukraine has already received additional 10.8 million USD from the Global Fund in 2020, aimed at supporting efforts to combat HIV and TB in the context of the spread of COVID-19, which are currently being implemented within the framework of existing programs.