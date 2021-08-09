According to preliminary data from the analysis of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine over the past three months, only 0.7% of people diagnosed with coronavirus disease were vaccinated with two doses of the anti-covid vaccine. And only 0.4% of hospitalized patients were fully vaccinated.

How it is calculated:

As of August 03, about 5.6% of the population of Ukraine was fully vaccinated, and 0.7% of patients were vaccinated. Therefore the risk of getting sick in unvaccinated people is [(100%-0.7%)/(100% - 5.6%)]/(0.7%/5.6%) = 8.42 times more. Similarly, the risk of getting sick with subsequent hospitalization in unvaccinated patients is [(100%-0.4%)/(100% - 5.6%)]/(0.4%/5.6%) = 14.77 times more.

Data sources:

According to the electronic health system for the period from May 10 to August 3, 2021; 99,583 cases of COVID-19 were registered among Ukrainians. 662 of them, or 0.66%, were vaccinated with two doses.

Among the 24,442 people hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus disease, only 95 people were fully vaccinated. This is 0.39% of all hospitalizations, respectively.

It should be noted that this is preliminary data. In addition, they do not take into account asymptomatic diseases and those cases in which people with COVID-19 did not do tests and did not seek medical help.

These statistics show that all vaccines used by Ukraine effectively prevent the severe course of the disease.

Have time to protect yourself before the new wave of COVID-19. Help your loved ones register for vaccinations and do it yourself.

You can find out where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and how to register for vaccination, at vaccination.covid19.gov.ua or by calling the contact center of the Ministry of Health: 0 800 60 20 19.