SERHII DUBROV

Born on 16 May 1978 in city of Hrebinka, Poltava oblast.

Doctor of Medicine (2013), Professor (2015)

Master of Public Administration in Healthcare (2013)

Master of Medicine with a degree in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care (2002)

Medical specialization in Anesthesiology, Pediatric Anesthesiology, Emergency Medicine.

EDUCATION

1994-2000 – O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University (medical care).

2000-2002 - studied at the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care of the P. L. Shupyk National Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education.

2003-2006 - postgraduate studies at the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University.

2006 - defense of the thesis for the degree of Candidate of Medical Sciences.

2013 - graduated with honors from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine with a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

2013 - defended his dissertation for the degree of Doctor of Medical Sciences.

PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITY

2003 - present - anesthesiologist of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care (part-time).

2006-2008 - assistant, 2008-2013 - associate professor of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University.

2013-2015 - Dean of Internship and Advanced Training of Doctors at O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University.

2015-2020 - Professor of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University.

2020-2023 - Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at O. O. Bogomolets National Medical University.

PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Author of more than 200 scientific papers, including 4 textbooks, 2 monographs, 9 patents, has 9 publications in journals indexed in Scopus and Web of Science.

Public activities

2016-2023 - President of the Public Organization “Association of Anesthesiologists of Ukraine”

2014-2023 - President of the NGO “Ukrainian Union of Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition”

Since 2015 - Council Member of the European Society for Parenteral, Enteral Nutrition and Metabolism

Since 2017 - NASC Member of the European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care

He completed professional internships in France, Japan, the USA, and the Netherlands.

He has repeatedly spoken at scientific forums in the European Union and the United States.